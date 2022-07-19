Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 360 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Olin from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.55.

Olin Trading Up 2.0 %

OLN opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 58.94%. Analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,830,441.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,202.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $2,814,910.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,830,441.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,202.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,624,719. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

