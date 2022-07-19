Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 393 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,271 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,086,842 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,048,265,000 after buying an additional 452,967 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157,919 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $810,340,000 after purchasing an additional 516,378 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,685,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $593,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $526,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,276 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $63.26 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

