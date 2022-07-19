Key Financial Inc Buys 1,199 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.9% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 43.1% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.29.

NYSE JNJ opened at $174.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

