Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Position Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 755,465 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

KRG opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -123.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point decreased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

