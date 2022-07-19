KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Cut to $385.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $423.95.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $329.49 on Monday. KLA has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $330.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.66. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,173 shares of company stock worth $390,798 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

