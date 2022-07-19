Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KHC. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.71. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

