Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth $290,000. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 57,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 294,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,523,000 after purchasing an additional 22,298 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.5% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.72.

NYSE:LH opened at $240.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $212.40 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

