Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 290.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after buying an additional 527,735 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,788,000 after buying an additional 309,083 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,515,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 280.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,750,000 after acquiring an additional 239,494 shares during the period. Finally, Dendur Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 405,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,103,000 after acquiring an additional 225,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.83. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.27%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

