Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at Mizuho

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LII. Cowen raised Lennox International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lennox International from $231.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lennox International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lennox International from $248.00 to $190.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $212.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.22 and its 200 day moving average is $243.88. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $182.85 and a 1 year high of $345.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 153.38% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $221,686.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,266.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,252.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $221,686.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,266.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

