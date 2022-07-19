Lesa Sroufe & Co Sells 335 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,625 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 8.6% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $254.25 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.38 and a 200-day moving average of $284.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

