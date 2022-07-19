LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,920 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LXP. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,503.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Frary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 143,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,863. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,503.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,965 shares of company stock worth $414,083 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LXP opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 target price on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

