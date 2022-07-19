Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.95.

Macerich Price Performance

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.94. Macerich has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 575,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,716.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $237,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,731.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,450 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Macerich by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

