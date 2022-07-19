MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Downgraded to Neutral at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $3.50 on Monday. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.24). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 303.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Karrels purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,776 shares in the company, valued at $473,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 86,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 632,054 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,260,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 376,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 618.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,273 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,235,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares during the period.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

