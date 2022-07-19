Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,365 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Main Street Capital worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,672,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 81,012 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 213,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 178,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAIN opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.59 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 110.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 53.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

