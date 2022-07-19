ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stake Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of ManpowerGroup worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 88.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 9.9% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 4.0 %

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $79.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.76 and a 1 year high of $123.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.25.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.32. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MAN. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.