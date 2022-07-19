Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 18.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $373,000. Peterson Wealth Management grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.4% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 7,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 19.3% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 25.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 43,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marvell Technology Price Performance

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,897 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.80.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.