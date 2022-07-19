McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Cut to $285.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $287.00 to $285.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MCD. Guggenheim cut their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $280.54.

NYSE:MCD opened at $252.42 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.10. The company has a market cap of $186.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,456 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,978 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

