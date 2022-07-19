McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.29.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 2.2 %

JNJ stock opened at $174.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.39. The stock has a market cap of $458.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

