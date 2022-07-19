Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.42.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

