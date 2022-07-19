Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Boosted by Claris Advisors LLC MO

Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,648 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.2% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,290,351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,322,758,000 after acquiring an additional 55,869 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240,632 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 8,251 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $254.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.95. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

