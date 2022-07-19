Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is HighTower Trust Services LTA’s 3rd Largest Position

HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,255 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 6.1% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $64,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $350.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $254.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.95. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

