Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $350.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $350.00 price objective on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MSFT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $349.53.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $254.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after acquiring an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

