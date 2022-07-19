Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 1,490 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,768 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,024,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,103,044,000 after acquiring an additional 18,449 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.06.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $113.76 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.57. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

