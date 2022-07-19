Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,167 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.5% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Shares of MSFT opened at $254.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.38 and a 200-day moving average of $284.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

