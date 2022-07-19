New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,143 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 608,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 445,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,877,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,556,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 35,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

