New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,800 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Par Pacific worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caspian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,996,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $4,025,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 197,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 69,980 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 162,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PARR opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.16. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $40,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,321.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $40,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,321.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,852,304 shares of company stock worth $29,941,538. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Par Pacific to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

