New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of TechTarget worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in TechTarget by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Insider Transactions at TechTarget

In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $373,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Price Performance

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.22. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.33 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

About TechTarget

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.