New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires Shares of 24,639 Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Consensus Cloud Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCSI. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,980,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCSI stock opened at 47.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 46.02 and a 200-day moving average of 53.20. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of 34.81 and a 12-month high of 69.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 1.29 by -0.20. The company had revenue of 90.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 90.94 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Consensus Cloud Solutions news, Director Elaine Healy acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 38.52 per share, with a total value of 38,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at 38,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

