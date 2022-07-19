New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires Shares of 51,176 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Ethan Allen Interiors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

NYSE ETD opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.13. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $28.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.39.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

