New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires Shares of 8,741 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $97.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.86. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.88 and a 12 month high of $149.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

