New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in SITE Centers by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SITE Centers by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in SITE Centers by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in SITE Centers by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SITC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

In other SITE Centers news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $5,156,122.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,164,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,270.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SITC stock opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.53. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.07 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 6.61%. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

