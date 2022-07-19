New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,611 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $123,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Customers Bancorp

In related news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,450.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912. Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CUBI opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 30.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CUBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

See Also

