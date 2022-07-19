New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Sylvamo worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sylvamo

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sylvamo Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sylvamo in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

SLVM opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Sylvamo Co. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $53.00.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

