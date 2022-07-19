New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 46,400 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $66,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHC shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 1.97%.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

