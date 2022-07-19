New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 500 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 373.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FNF opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

