New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Caleres worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres stock opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.00. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $29.94.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $735.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.28 million. Caleres had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.94%.

Several research firms have commented on CAL. StockNews.com cut shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $904,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,446 shares in the company, valued at $15,648,010.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $904,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 621,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,648,010.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $159,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,341.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,038 shares of company stock worth $2,415,339. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

