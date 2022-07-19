New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,477 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,329 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of First BanCorp. worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First BanCorp. news, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,411,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 732,484 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,349.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $218.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. First BanCorp.’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

First BanCorp. Profile

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.