New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,222 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,165,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,115,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.97 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

