New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.08 Million Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Chico’s FAS worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,285,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,580,618.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $540.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

