New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of USANA Health Sciences worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on USNA. StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of USNA stock opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.49. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.49 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $272.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $99,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.