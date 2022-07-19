New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.20 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,783,000 after buying an additional 3,239,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,083 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $120,446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 459.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,926,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DELL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.84.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Stories

