New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of StoneX Group worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter worth $273,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 418,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,654,000 after buying an additional 35,066 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at $104,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $345,583.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,206 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,341.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other StoneX Group news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 11,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $900,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $345,583.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,341.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,320 shares of company stock worth $2,008,223 over the last 90 days. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.98. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $83.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.35.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.70 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

