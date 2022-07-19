New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of StoneX Group worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter worth $273,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 418,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,654,000 after buying an additional 35,066 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at $104,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group
In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $345,583.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,206 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,341.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other StoneX Group news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 11,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $900,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $345,583.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,341.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,320 shares of company stock worth $2,008,223 over the last 90 days. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
StoneX Group Stock Down 0.7 %
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.70 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
