New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UHT. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,007,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 8.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.21. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $47.27 and a 52-week high of $63.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Mccadden bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.88 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $335,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

