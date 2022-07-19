New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average is $46.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $50.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

