New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.69 Million Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,456 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,047,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,604,000 after buying an additional 49,812 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,358,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,777,000 after acquiring an additional 32,542 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,726,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,183,000 after acquiring an additional 135,227 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,495,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,472,000 after acquiring an additional 48,909 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEL opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average is $38.90. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.10.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

