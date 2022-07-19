New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.72 Million Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,211,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $106,012,000 after purchasing an additional 658,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,724,000 after purchasing an additional 255,097 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $10,343,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $10,325,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 207,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 100,860 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.47. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $56.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10.

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.63 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.94%.

In other news, Director Peter Schoels purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $509,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,960.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Schoels purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $509,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,799.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $709,985 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.25 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

