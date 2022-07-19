New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $974,000 Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.05% of MGP Ingredients worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,232,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,735,000 after acquiring an additional 145,113 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 342,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,148,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,054,000 after acquiring an additional 59,035 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 169,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $103.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.58. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.40 and a 52-week high of $108.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.05.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.73. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $195.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.45%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $407,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,309,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,193,899.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total value of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $407,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,309,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,193,899.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,183 in the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

