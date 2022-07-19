New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Ebix worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the first quarter worth about $99,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBIX opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $592.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.64. Ebix, Inc. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $44.42.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $286.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.50 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ebix’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBIX. TheStreet cut Ebix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

