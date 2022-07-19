New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Laredo Petroleum worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 398,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Laredo Petroleum

In related news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $183,032.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $183,032.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,022. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Stock Up 5.2 %

LPI opened at $72.07 on Tuesday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.66. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 3.56.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($1.34). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 78.66%. The business had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.75.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

