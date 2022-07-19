New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

Shares of MYGN opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.33 and a beta of 1.52. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $36.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $123,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Read More

